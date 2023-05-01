The Mersin State Opera and Ballet (DOB) celebrated World Dance Day with a special premiere of the two-act ballet "Hürrem Sultan."

The ballet portrays the passion, campaigns and victories of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Hürrem Sultan, also known as Sultan Roxelana (1502-1558).

Actors stage the "Hürrem Sultan" ballet on World Dance Day, Mersin, Türkiye, April 30, 2023. (DHA Photo)

The music was composed by renowned composer and musician Nevid Kodallı, and the libretto and choreography were by Oytun Turfanda, who passed away at a young age 12 years ago.

The famous conductor Murat Kodallı conducted the orchestra, and the ballet was directed by Deniz Olgay Yamanus and Oktay Keresteci.

The costumes for the ballet were designed by Serdar Başbuğ, an accomplished costume creator who has also designed costumes for various period TV dramas such as "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection: Ertuğrul") and "Muhteşem Yüzyıl" ("Magnificient Century").

The decor design was by Efter Tunç and the lighting design by Tarı Deniz.

The outstanding performance of the Mersin DOB ballet artists and orchestra brought "Hürrem Sultan" ballet to life.

For those who missed it, the ballet will be staged again on May 2 and May 23.