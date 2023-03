Semih Zeki’s new personal exhibit, curated by Eren Erk, will welcome art lovers at Vision Art Platform between March 17 and April 30.

The “Bottom Wave” exhibition will focus on artwork created through the artist’s perspective on turning points, changes in the socio-cultural fabric of metropoles, their psychological extensions, and self-struggle on ethics.

The exhibition, spread through two art gallery floors, allows visitors to get a two-way temporal interpretation of the artwork.