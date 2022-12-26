The proverbial treasure of the "boy king" of Egypt, Tutankhamun, promises a thrilling journey into the ancient mysteries to be brought to Istanbul for the first time. The priceless artifacts found in Tutankhamun's tomb will meet with the Istanbulities as part of Uniqexpo 2023.

The exhibition “Tutankhamun, Treasures of the Boy King” offers an unmissable opportunity to take a closer look at the greatest and most exciting discovery of the last century. The exhibition is expected to break visitor records.

One hundred years have passed since the discovery of the tomb of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun and his unique treasure made of gold and precious stones, which remained in darkness for more than 3,000 years. The mummy from the tomb chamber of the king and more than 5,000 artifacts have been prepossessing the minds of humankind for a century. The mysterious treasures, which countless experts worldwide have been working on for years, will bring the mystical atmosphere of ancient Egypt to Istanbul. The exhibition, which has been traveling the world for many years, inspiring and dazzling millions of people of all ages, will be the city's most important history, culture and art event of recent years.

In Türkiye for 1st time

Since 1960, the exhibition “Tutankhamun's Treasure,” which has broken visitor records in many countries such as in the U.K, U.S., Canada, Japan and France, continues to meet history and mystery enthusiasts as part of permanent or temporary exhibitions all across the world. For the first time in history, it will be in Istanbul, as many people excitedly expect the exhibition to take place in Uniqexpo.

The exhibition will feature exact replicas of over 400 priceless artifacts selected from Tutankhamun's treasures such as a solid gold coffin from the burial chamber and the world-famous death mask made of gold and precious stones, chariots, weapons and furniture.

A replica of the grave chamber of Tutankhamun is seen in the spotlight at the Tutankhamun exhibition in Cologne, Germany, Sept. 22, 2010. (AP Photo)

The original collection of 5,000 pieces belonging to the “Treasure of Tutankhamun” is currently on display in its new home in the Grand Egyptian Museum, which was built opposite the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo in honor of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb. The museum is expected to open in 2023.

Quantitatively identical replicas that were produced by competent craftsmen and experts will be dazzling Istanbulities. The information regarding ticket sales is expected to be announced very soon.

Who is Tutankhamun?

At the age of 9, toward 1333 B.C., Tutankhamun is believed to have acceded to the throne of Upper and Lower Egypt, although his exact age and dates vary from one expert to another. For many, King Tut embodies ancient Egypt's glory, because his tomb was packed with the glittering wealth of the rich 18th dynasty.

Tutankhamun's reign coincided with a troubled time in Egyptian history known as the Amarna period, during which Akhenaten tried to radically transform religion to focus on just one god, Aton. He is believed to have married his half-sister Ankhesenpaaten, with marriage between brother and sister commonplace in pharaonic Egypt.

He sired two children, both girls, but they died in the womb, according to experts.

The death of Tutankhamun, which ended the 18th dynasty under the period of Egyptian history known as the New Kingdom, has been a mystery.

It has been blamed on various incidents, including a chariot accident, illness or murder.