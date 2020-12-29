The British Council has launched an open call to determine the co-curators of the fifth show of its digital exhibition platform, "Museum without Walls." The digital exhibition is set to open in 2021 with the theme of “Women and Solidarity,” and the deadline for the call is Jan. 17.

The latest show of "Museum without Walls," implemented by the British Council Turkey to offer an artistic experience independent of time and space, is seeking co-curators. Art professionals living or working in Turkey with at least three years of experience in the field of visual arts are invited to arrange the show.

Last year, the digital art platform won several microsite awards at DorukNet's Golden Spider Web Awards and at the Felis Awards for its exhibitions “I Dreamed a Dream the Other Night,” “Do We Know Each Other,” “Dancing with Witches” and “Almost There.” So far, the platform has been accessed by more than 850,000 visitors around the world.

For this year's edition of the acclaimed exhibition, co-curators will be chosen from Turkey and the U.K. to collaborate and create the exhibition around the theme of “Women and Solidarity.” The theme will be in accordance with the objectives set by the Women of the World (WOW) Festival Istanbul, which include the empowerment of women and gender equality. The WOW festival will be held for the first time in March 2021.

The exhibition will explore the conditions of women in the home environment and in the public sphere, especially focusing on the questions and problems experienced in 2020. The curators will examine how these themes can connect with Turkish and British audiences, taking the British Council’s collection as the main resource. The co-curators will have the opportunity to collaborate with visual arts professionals to broaden their exhibition concepts, improve their digital artistic knowledge and expand their international connections.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project will be carried out online. Detailed information and the application form for the open call are available on the website of the British Council.