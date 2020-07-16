Istanbul’s Pera Museum has prepared a new activity for young participants between the ages of 7 and 12 by taking inspiration from renowned artists who were guests of the museum in past years. Featuring free workshops that children can attend via the Zoom application, the program will give kids an opportunity to learn the works of artists Fernando Botero, Joan Miro and Andy Warhol as well as their creative techniques through online tours.

During the lockdown, the museum brought art into our home on YouTube by presenting the best images from the Pera exhibitions of Botero, Miro and Warhol, which it had previously hosted. Inspired by the great interest shown in these virtual exhibitions, the museum’s team for learning programs prepared this new online program for children titled “Unforgettable Artists Series.”

In the workshops, kids will tour and study the works of the three famous artists, and later they will showcase their creativity using painting supplies from their home to build their own crafts.

The first workshop, “Voluminous Figures Drawing,” will provide information on Colombian painter Botero's original style and his take on the concept of beauty. Children will draw figures using geometric shapes with materials such as crayons and pencils, inspired by the artist's rounded figures. In this way, the aim is to push the limits of their perception of figures.

In the "Miro with Watercolor!" workshop, children will be encouraged to create their own watercolor paintings.

In the “Miro with Watercolor!” workshop, children will have the opportunity to take a closer look at the works of pioneering surrealist Miro. They will tour the artist’s creations online with the help of a guide and learn about watercolor techniques. Then, inspired by Miro’s oeuvre, where colors dance with utter joy, they will be encouraged to create their own watercolor paintings.

In the “Sponge Printing Workshop,” kids will learn about the pop art and screen-printing technique of Warhol, one of the most iconic modern-American artists. Moreover, they will also discuss James Warhola, nephew of Andy Warhol, and examine his children’s book. “Uncle Andy’s: A Faabbbulous Visit with Andy Warhol.” The kids will then experiment with compositions of repetitive colors and patterns on paper using a scrub sponge and acrylic paint.

The workshops will be organized on July 17, July 24, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. For detailed information and reservations, you can visit the museum's website.