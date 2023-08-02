The summer season at Anna Laudel Bodrum continues with the exhibition "KarmaComa," curated by Ayça Okay, drawing attention with its references to daytime television programs, summer soap operas, and, in short, every emotion-filled moment dominated by melodrama that the audience is accustomed to seeing on television.

Featuring a comprehensive selection of artworks combining various techniques, the exhibition showcases works by renowned artists, representing diverse disciplines.

The artworks displayed at "KarmaComa," Anna Laudel Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, July 27, 2023.

"KarmaComa" seeks to instrumentalize the concept of melodrama to narrate the atmosphere from a fictional perspective. Drawing inspiration from Bodrum's enchanting surroundings, the exhibition invites visitors to a dystopian world surrounded by colorful paper flowers, sea salt and gentle breezes.

In the past, reactions to modernization were expressed through theatrical performances. In this context, "KarmaComa" openly reveals its stance on contemporary issues, drawing inspiration from Avant-garde theater and Bauhaus operas. The exhibition challenges the boundaries of the contemporary art ecosystem in Bodrum by bringing together masks, toys, stage decorations, internet "memes," moving images, traditional textiles, and digital technologies capable of creating visuals read by artificial intelligence (AI).

The artworks displayed at "KarmaComa," Anna Laudel Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, July 27, 2023.

In an era filled with wars, crises, and anxieties, the cost of living a humane life is becoming increasingly heavy. "KarmaComa" focuses on artistic expression with an impressive selection that emerges through a conceptual narrative, seeking to escape from the turmoil of daily life and find creative solutions.

Curated by Ayça Okay, this extraordinary exhibition brings together the works of 20 artists from Türkiye and abroad. It stands ready to reveal the hidden face of melodrama culture to its visitors.

With its unique selection, "KarmaComa" can be visited at Anna Laudel Bodrum until Sept. 3, 2023.