Istanbul’s cultural scene is bustling this week with a vibrant mix of concerts, theater performances and art exhibitions, offering something special for every art enthusiast.

At the iconic Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Stage, audiences can experience two captivating plays. Between Aug. 20 and 21, the thought-provoking drama "I Close My Eyes and Do My Duty" will take the stage, followed by Moliere’s classic Tartuffe on Aug. 23 and 24, promising evenings full of theatrical excitement under the stars.

Meanwhile, the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) invites theater and cinema lovers to a diverse program. From Aug. 18 to 21, the film "Dead Season" ("Ölü Mevsim") will be screened, followed by "Between Dog and Wolf" ("Köpekle Kurt Arasında") from Aug. 22 to 24. Additionally, the play "The Man Whose Life Became a Story: Sait Faik" will captivate audiences on Aug. 23 and 24, spotlighting the life of the beloved Turkish writer.

For those who enjoy cinema, Zorlu PSM offers screenings of the acclaimed war film "Inglourious Basterds" on Aug. 21 and the eagerly anticipated "Gladiator 2" on Aug. 24.

Music lovers have plenty to look forward to as well. Renowned international artist Sami Yusuf will premiere his new album live at Festival Park Yenikapı on Aug. 23. Notably, a portion of the concert proceeds will be dedicated to humanitarian aid in Palestine and Gaza, reflecting Yusuf’s commitment to social causes. The lively sounds of the French group L’Imperatrice will fill the air at KüçükÇiftlik Park on Aug. 21, followed by the energetic Bosnian band Dubioza Kolektiv on Aug. 24. Meanwhile, Rafet El Roman and Zeynep Bastık will bring their unique musical styles to Mahsus Sahne and BtcTurk Vadi Open-Air, respectively, both performing on Aug. 23. Levent Yüksel and the intimate acoustic sessions of Ercan Saatçi will also enchant audiences at Maximum Uniq Open-Air this week.

Moving from the sounds of music to the sights of visual arts, Istanbul’s galleries and museums are equally vibrant with exhibitions showcasing diverse themes and media. Painter Cemal Toy’s retrospective exhibition "Kalp Hizası," highlighting his nearly four decades of creative work, opens at AKM Gallery on Aug. 23. The historic Galata Tower presents “In the Same Spirit Since Hezarfen,” an exhibition running until Oct. 1 that offers visitors a rich cultural and historical experience in line with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s vision.

In Eyüpsultan, the ceramic art exhibition "10 Heritage" features works by Ayşegül Konakçı and her students until early September, while Istanbul Bilgi University’s Santralistanbul Energy Museum hosts "Istanbul's Bright 100," celebrating notable Istanbul figures until late November. Istanbul Modern continues to showcase the extensive collection of artist Ömer Uluç in the "Beyond the Horizon" exhibition, open until mid-December.

Salt Galata’s "Dark World," curated by Gülce Özkara, explores compelling contemporary themes until Dec. 14. Meşher’s exhibition, "The Story Unfolds in Istanbul," delves into the city’s literary and artistic representations from the 16th century to the present, running through January 2026. At Arter, the group exhibition "Under Pressure Above Water" presents 33 works spanning painting, sculpture, and photography, which will be on display until early next year. Lastly, Ataköy Baruthane hosts Deniz Doğruyol’s evocative solo exhibition, "I Was Once, I Was Born a Thousand Times," curated by Ceylan Önalp, open until January 2026.

This rich cultural lineup offers Istanbul’s residents and visitors alike a unique chance to engage deeply with the city’s thriving arts scene. Whether it’s the magic of live music, the intensity of theater, or the inspiration reflected in exhibitions, this week promises unforgettable experiences for all.