Anna Laudel Bodrum will introduce conceptual artist Daniele Sigalot's personal exhibition, "Around the WORD," which captivates viewers with its unique, cheerful, absurd artistic language and content.

The exhibition, comprised of Sigalot's new and recently produced artworks, can be viewed at ZAI Yaşam until July 23.

Sigalot, an interdisciplinary artist, draws attention with his critical approach to the inviolable realms of the art world, collectors, critics, institutions and even himself.

"Around the WORD" vividly presents the Italian artist's colorful, entertaining, and cleverly designed humorous approach to art to the visitors.

"Around the WORD" powerfully conveys irony and simplicity through bright, contrasting colors with limited words. This comprehensive personal exhibition brings together 26 aluminum Post-it notes ranging from 10 centimeters to one and a half meters. The ironic and amusing expressions on the post-its, each representing different scopes, shed light on contemporary values.

Capturing the spirit of the moment, artist Sigalot humorously conveys the truths hidden behind the glamorous and enticing image of the art industry in his creations.

Playing with the versatility of words and materials, the artist produces works that capture modern and societal trends with a paradoxical, ironic and surreal style.