Turkey’s Directorate of Communications launched the “Osman Hamdi Bey Digital Exhibition” at Marmara University’s Sultanahmet Campus on Monday under the 360 Culture and Art project. The exhibition can be visited free of charge between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Nov. 9, and visitors must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

"The Tortoise Trainer" by Osman Hamdi Bey.

The Directorate of Communications continues to share Turkey's national, historical, cultural and scientific wealth with visitors through digital technologies and display techniques. The “360 Culture and Art” project digital exhibitions will be displayed through holograms and projections in honor of the prominent 19th-century Ottoman painter and art connoisseur Osman Hamdi Bey.

Nearly 50 special pieces of Osman Hamdi Bey's work, some previously unknown, will be on display for art lovers. The installation will also provide insight into Hamdi's life and the period he lived through the specially designed display techniques that will digitally create his environment.

Osman Hamdi Bey was a pioneer of contemporary Turkish painting and museology who created invaluable art that is still admired to this day. Although he was known to be a modest, dedicated man he was responsible for major breakthroughs in science, art, archaeology and museology during the Tanzimat era, making a name for himself across the world – most notably for his works "Kaplumbağa Terbiyecisi" ("The Tortoise Trainer") and "Silah Taciri" "Arms Dealer."