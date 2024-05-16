The 44th edition of the Solidarity Association of the Spouses of Foreign Service Members (DMEDD) Art Exhibition, organized under the theme "Roots and Roads" by the DMEDD, has been inaugurated. The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akçapar, alongside members of the Foreign Ministry, their spouses and numerous distinguished guests.

In an interview with an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent regarding the exhibition, DMEDD President Şebnem Köşer Akçapar stated that the mixed exhibition comprising works of 14 artists could be visited at the Galeri Soyut.

Akçapar elaborated on the primary objective of the association, which is to extend a helping hand to the spouses and families of Foreign Ministry personnel who were martyred or passed away while on duty. She emphasized their aim to support the education of their children, provide scholarships and contribute to the school lives of both disadvantaged and successful children.

The 44th Solidarity Association of the Spouses of Foreign Service Members (DMEDD) art exhibition opens with the theme "Roots and Roads," Ankara, Türkiye, May 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

Highlighting their diverse social aid projects, Akçapar mentioned their initiatives, such as visiting schools and collaborating with Bilkent City Hospitals for various projects aimed at earthquake victims' children in need.

Describing today's exhibition as a distinctive cultural event, Akçapar expressed: "As you know, as Foreign Ministry personnel or spouses, we are often assigned to different countries. There, we learn different languages, acquaint ourselves with different cultures and simultaneously represent our own culture. Therefore, we chose the name of today's mixed exhibition as 'Roots and Roads.' Because our roots are here, in Türkiye, our hearts are here. However, we also address the issue of being abroad. While representing our own culture, we integrate with the culture there and learn about their cultures."

Akçapar pointed out the broad selection of works ranging from New York to Japan, from Central Asia to various other places, exhibited at the event, emphasizing that all 14 artists were either spouses of Foreign Ministry personnel or Foreign Ministry personnel themselves.

Loneliness and chaos

Speaking to AA, Sanem Altaylı said she has six pieces exhibited in the show and expressed that the exhibition's title, as reflected, embodies "short roots and very long paths."

Altaylı remarked on the constant changes in everything, stating that everyone somehow clings to art from the sidelines and wants to accumulate and share it with others.

Although she is an engineer, Altaylı shared that she turned to art after getting married, stating: "I have shared six pieces here. All six are works I created in New York, our last place of duty. In my works, I mostly like to share the loneliness, a bit of the rush, chaos, colors and coincidences of daily life."

Ayşegül Poroy, speaking to AA, mentioned that in 1992, they decided to support the association by organizing events in the fields of culture and art to introduce and provide financial support to the DMEDD. She expressed that her "roots" showed her the way.

Poroy highlighted the association's activities in the field of culture and art, enabling students to study with scholarships. She emphasized the significance of the event in this regard.

Describing her works as closely related to space and time and containing psychological connections to relocation, Poroy said: "In these works, I used healing flowers because there were many losses during the pandemic period. In that regard, my flower paintings have a special value. My flower paintings were sold for the education of the children of many people, especially those in the health sector, who we lost during that period, and solidarity was provided for their education."

Pınar Koç, working at the General Directorate of Protocol and Diplomatic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed her gratitude to the DMEDD for hosting this exhibition and providing this opportunity.

Koç emphasized that the DMEDD is a highly effective association, proud of its significant activities and assistance in all areas. She recounted the association's large-scale events, such as helping the families of martyrs and organizing bazaars to fund scholarships for students in difficult circumstances.

She described the exhibition as another culturally proud moment for the association. Koç expressed her anticipation for this mixed exhibition for quite some time and felt excited, happy and proud.

Despite her central duties, Koç explained that she didn't have many opportunities to engage in painting. She started painting in Spain and intensified her work during her assignment in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Pointing out that she has six pieces in the exhibition, three of which are from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Koç remarked: "I believe art should always be a part of our lives. We all feel great peace when dealing with this work because when dealing with art, we completely distance ourselves from our problems and go to another world. It will be very meaningful for all of us to have all kinds of art, such as painting, sculpture, music and other art branches, in our lives."