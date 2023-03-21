Within the scope of the "Art of Painting in Panama After 1879 and Prominent Names," an event was organized by Istanbul Cervantes Institute in collaboration with the Embassy of Panama to showcase the documentary film "DocuArte Panama" on Friday.

Produced by Panama Art Foundation in 2014, the documentary aims to introduce Panama's cultural heritage by featuring the works of fine art artists born between 1849 and 1950. Beyond its artistic value, the documentary serves as remarkable evidence of the era, successfully portraying the relationship between art and the establishment of the Republic of Panama.

The event will begin with a presentation by Mariela Sagel, the ambassador of Panama, and will continue with the screening of the documentary film with Turkish subtitles.