Anna Laudel Istanbul is concluding the 2023 exhibition program by displaying Ekin Su Koç’s solo exhibition titled “The Rebirth of Venus,” featuring a collection of artwork that Ekin Su Koç commenced in Berlin and completed in Ayvalık.

Koç’s artistic practice is informed by consistently evolving dialogues about migration, displacement, gender dynamics, nature and body perception. “Rebirth of Venus” connects personal and societal points of reference, welcoming visitors to experience a profound narrative throughout the exhibition until Dec. 31, 2023.

The exhibition’s title refers to Botticelli’s famous painting “The Birth of Venus,” a masterpiece from the 15th century when the Renaissance era was thriving in Florence and its adjacent regions.

Ekin Su Koç reimagines and emancipates female figures from well-known works of art history with her modern and provocative style. Her contemporary approach reinterprets these time-honored works to protest against and alter the objectification of the female form. Noteworthy pieces such as “Three Beauties for Themselves,” “Only Two Beauties,” “Rebirth of Venus,” “Recreation of Adam,” “Child with a Pearl Necklace” and “River Flowers Where Ophelia Didn’t Drown” challenge conventional perspectives and aesthetic norms with a touch of humor.

“The Rebirth of Venus” encompasses a diverse array of Ekin Su Koç’s works, spanning various techniques and media, including paint on canvas, collage on paper and epoxy on canvas. These pieces magnify the human body's inherent beauty and diversity while defying stereotypes and limitations related to age and skin tone. Koç’s creations also delve into critical themes such as femininity, feminine creativity and dismantling patriarchal structures.

The exhibition can be visited at Anna Laudel Istanbul until Dec. 31.