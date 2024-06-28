The Embassy hosted the Pakistan Cultural and Cuisine Festival, which showcased the cherished and globally renowned exquisite Pakistani Basmati rice.

Held at the Embassy lawn, the festival featured an array of delectable dishes illustrating the rich culinary traditions of Pakistan and Türkiye.

The festival was attended by former Turkish Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mehmet Mehdi Eker, Mayor of Ankara Mr. Mansur Yavaş, Member of Parliament Mr. Burhan Kayaturk, esteemed guests, including diplomats, culinary experts, food enthusiasts, business people and media.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid stated that the festival aimed to strengthen culinary bonds that connect Pakistan and Türkiye and to promote culinary excellence by sharing the exceptional quality and rich heritage of Pakistani cuisine with Turkish brothers.

At the festival, Chef Ali Hassan from Pakistan and Chef Yunus Coskun from Türkiye showcased traditional and innovative recipes using Pakistani and Türkish ingredients.

In their speeches, both chefs shared insights into the culinary techniques and secrets behind some of the most cherished dishes from Pakistan and Turkiye.

The highlight of the festival was the tasting stations, where the guests sampled an exquisite selection of rice-based dishes from Pakistan and Türkiye, including biryani, chicken pulao, zarda (sweet rice), kheer (rice pudding), egg fried rice, vegetable rice, dolma, sarma, icli pilav, etli nohutlu pilav (rice dish with meat and chickpeas), pirinc salatasi (rice salad) and tavuklu nohutlu pilav (rice dish with chicken and chickpeas).

The distinctive long grains, delicate texture and aromatic taste of Pakistani basmati rice, along with Turkish ingredients, offered a unique, delightful culinary fusion to the guests. From the fragrant Pakistani biryani to the savory Turkish pilav, the festival was a celebration of cultural fusion and gastronomic excellence.