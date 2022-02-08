The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of free-of-charge concerts as well as many other events.

“IKSV will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with concerts organized in collaboration with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) at various parks in Istanbul on the evening of Sunday, June 5,” a statement from the IKSV said.

“These free-of-charge concerts will be open to the public for all Istanbulites to attend,” it added.

It further said that the cultural foundation would continue to meet with Istanbulites during June and July with free classical music and jazz concerts organized at parks and outdoor venues in the Anatolian and European sides of the city.

“Cultural institutions like IKSV have the important task of ensuring the continuity, productivity, and creativity of this tradition, and in this endeavor, our most powerful resource is young people,” IKSV chairperson Bülent Eczacıbaşı was quoted as saying in the statement.

American saxophonist Kemasi Washington performs at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul with the organization of IKSV. (Courtesy of IKSV)

“Drawing strength from IKSV’s many achievements during its first 50 years, we are focusing now on young people and the future,” he said. “We will continue to reward and support young artists and to open new spaces for them. We will work harder to include more young people in our activities.”

Events throughout year

Film screenings, concerts, exhibitions, performances, workshops, interviews and various events will also be held throughout the year as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

“The Istanbul Film, Music, Jazz and Theater Festivals will create a festive atmosphere in the city all year round. The annual film festival Filmekimi will brighten up cinemas during autumn," the IKSV said. "The Pavilion of Turkey at la Biennale di Venezia and the Istanbul Biennial will once again place Turkey at the center of the international art agenda."

The IKSV is a nonprofit cultural organization founded by Turkish entrepreneur and philanthropist Nejat Eczacıbaşı in 1972. It regularly organizes music, film and theatre festivals to cultivate the cultural life of Istanbul.

The foundation has hosted more than 20 million spectators at thousands of events organized in contemporary and classical music, cinema, performing arts, contemporary art and design.