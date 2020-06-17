A photography exhibition focusing on the stories of millions of people fleeing persecution around the world will go online on June 20, marked globally as World Refugee Day.

“Exodus-Deja vu” has garnered international acclaim since it was first held in 2016 and features the works of renowned photographers and photojournalists such as Coşkun Aral, Guillermo Arias, Yalda Moayeri and Sergey Ponomarev, among others.

Anadolu Agency (AA) is the global communications partner for the event, alongside other reputed organizations including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Amnesty International.

Former AA photographer Atılgan Özdil's work will also be showcased in the exhibition. The event is organized by Kuala Lumpur-based arts and culture agency Visioncy and curated by its director, Patrice Vallette.

The first “Exodus” exhibition was held in 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, followed by showings in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ankara and Istanbul.

It was due to tour European and U.S. cities in 2020 but those plans were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers, however, remain undeterred and have completed preparations for a virtual exhibition, incorporating the various possibilities for the expression of art and ideas offered by modern technology.

"Exodus" began with contributions from five photographers and now showcases the moments captured by a dozen photojournalists during the perilous journeys of refugees in different parts of the world.