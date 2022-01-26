In recent years art enthusiasts, city explorers and culture lovers alike have witnessed exhibition spaces made of LED walls respond to their movements in various museums around the world. New York City is now following this art trend with a magical Van Gogh immersive exhibit.

I think no immersive art experience has generated more buzz or sold more tickets so quickly than Vincent Van Gogh. After selling over half a million tickets in its runs in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles, the "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit," created by Massimiliano Siccardi – whose blockbuster installations have been seen by over 2 million people in Paris – has also made its mark at a secret location in the heart of New York City.

When I visited the exhibition, I felt like I was entering a Van Gogh fairy tale. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? The experience that this exhibition offers to visitors is literally a chance to step inside the famous works of Vincent Van Gogh.

The traveling exhibit features more than 300 of Van Gogh’s works including "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and “Café Terrace at Night” and its 360-degree art experience appeals to sound and touch as well as sight. Besides, the exhibition is the only show to offer a one-of-a-kind virtual reality (VR) experience in a separate gallery.

Exquisite storytelling, cutting-edge technology

"Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition" presents the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees. Here are 4 reasons why you should not miss the show in New York:

1) In the show, you can lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent Van Gogh’s oeuvre.

2) You can wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail and color.

3) You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works, from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.

4) A drawing studio invites visitors to further explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh by creating a masterpiece of their own, offering the most immersive and interactive look yet into the world of the highly influential 19th-century artist.

Funda Karayel poses in the "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit," New York, the U.S. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Tickets start at $19.9 for children and $36 for adults. Special prices are also available for seniors (65+), Students (13 to 26) and members of the Military. Limited VIP tickets that include the VR experience are available for $54.5 for adults and $34.9 for children.