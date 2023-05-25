The French Metz Grand Est National Orchestra, in collaboration with the Institut français, is scheduled to perform in Türkiye in July as a gesture of solidarity with musicians affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in the southeastern part of the country.

Proceeds from the concert, titled "Notes of Hope," which will be held in Istanbul, will be donated to the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) Instrument Support Fund.

The fund was initiated by the IKSV to assist students and teachers from fine arts high schools and conservatories in Istanbul who lost or had their instruments damaged in the earthquake.

As part of the "Notes of Hope" project, the Metz Grand Est National Orchestra will perform at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR) in Istanbul on July 6.

Ticket revenues from the concert will be transferred to the IKSV Instrument Support Fund, to help students and teachers in music departments of fine arts high schools and conservatories in the 11 quake-affected cities purchase new musical instruments.

Under the "Notes of Hope" project, initiated by the Institut français and supported by leading cultural institutions in France such as Radio France, Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, and Philharmonie de Paris, along with the Metz Grand Est National Orchestra, instrument donations from France will be included.

Besides, opportunities related to pedagogical training and music education in various music institutions in France will be given to music students and teachers in the quake-affected region.

Support will be extended for the restructuring of local orchestras, and long-term collaboration and support will be established through masterclasses and workshops.

The "Notes of Hope" solidarity project, supported by the French Ministry of Culture, Institut français Paris, Cite Musicale-Metz in France, Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, the French-Turkish Chamber of Commerce, and numerous French and Turkish companies, will be organized through Institut français Türkiye and IKSV collaboration.