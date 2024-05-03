Curated by Collector Bekir Kantarcı, the exhibition "Gılaf-ı Reyya: Scent Bottles from the Ottoman Empire to the Present" delves into the scents of the Ottoman era. Visitors will encounter a diverse array of items, from perfume bottles to incense burners and rosewater sprinklers, inviting them to explore the olfactory culture of the time.

In addition to the extensive bottle collection, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in various aspects of fragrance culture. Through the exhibition, curated by Beste Gürsu, they can engage with the historical significance and craftsmanship behind these scent vessels.

Hosted at the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum and supported by Kuveyt Türk, the exhibition features approximately 450 exquisite scent bottles crafted from glass, ceramic, metal and ivory. These artifacts, originating from diverse periods and cultures, offer viewers a glimpse into a rich tapestry of heritage and sensory experience.

Shared heritage

Throughout the annals of human history, scent has held a profound significance, shaping a collective legacy that enriches existence with significance across diverse cultures. Humanity has diligently delved into, created and harnessed an array of scents in harmony with the natural world. Within this intricate cultural fabric woven over millennia, religious ceremonies and exquisitely crafted aromas tailored for therapeutic or individual purposes have emerged as fundamental elements of cultural, societal, and personal sensory, aesthetic and identity realms. Even in the modern era, scent remains a part of life, appealing to the most intrinsic emotions.

The exhibition "Gılaf-ı Reyya: Scent Bottles from the Ottoman Empire to the Present" welcomes art lovers at the Islamic Arts Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

The storage vessels designed for these beautiful scents also trace back to the origins of human history alongside fragrance culture. Perfume bottles reflect the aesthetic world of societies within a wealth of forms. It is observed that the production of glass alongside pottery and metal vessels, used to transport and preserve scents in the early periods, added a new value.

Throughout history, scent vessels and perfume bottles have sometimes been perceived as symbols of status and prestige. In many examples, they also reflect the artistic, political and economic characteristics of the era and culture in which they were made. In today's context, perfume bottle designs that reflect the image of brands and the essence of the produced fragrance are among the most important elements of the perfume industry.

Throughout world history, scent vessels and perfume bottles have been perceived as symbols of status and prestige, Islamic Arts Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

The exhibition "Gılaf-ı Reyya" (exquisite perfume casing) is a selection comprising a collection of perfume bottles meticulously assembled by collector Bekir Kantarcı over the years, spanning a broad period from the 18th century to the mid-20th century.

Presented to viewers with a rich diversity of materials ranging from Eastern to Western styles, including rosewater sprinklers to incense burners, Beykoz glassware to European crystals and valuable metals such as gold, silver and brass, as well as porcelain, ivory, glass, ceramic and enamel works, the collection sheds light on a significant culture spanning centuries.