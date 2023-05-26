Last week, the Altın Kalem (Golden Pen) Awards were handed over in Istanbul to uncover the undiscovered gems of the literary world.

The event's third edition took place at the Mihrabat Grove; authors in many book genres such as novels, poems, essays, travel, children's and health were awarded by prominent literary figures of Türkiye.

The ceremony, the most significant literary gathering of the year, was also marked by an exhibition of artistic works depicted in futuristic style, inspired by the books awarded in the Golden Book category, and organized under "Reflections of the Books."

The exhibition also included a section on world classics.

Professor Nevzat Tarhan, an internationally acclaimed author whose books have been translated into many languages, was also among the award recipients, receiving the "Golden Writer" prize for his book "Bilgelik Psikolojisi" ("The Psychology of Wisdom"). Tarhan put forth "a synthesis of quantum mechanics, neuroscience and psychiatry" in his book.

Professor Tarhan stated that there were some questions about the point that science has reached in the 21st century.

"These three things put pressure on the human spirit: nothingness, obscurity and uncertainty. Thinking and writing are an effort to seek answers to these three pressures. Against this, people are in search of meaning, peace and consolation. While searching for this, nightmares of modern men, such as depression and stress, emerge. As human beings, we forget that we are part of a great meaning. This is what the 'The Psychology of Wisdom' shows. You are synthesizing the sciences of religion and science in the search for meaning, satisfying the mind, in the search for peace, satisfying the heart."

Tarhan stated that nature is much more than what is seen.

"After quantum physics, it was understood that there are black holes beyond the speed of light and a universe where the speed of light begins and ends. The emergence of quantum entanglement showed that materialism could no longer produce a solution. It was necessary to explain and understand the meaning to the spirit in an issue that matter could not find a solution to."

Tarhan mentioned the misconception that religion and science are separate from each other.

"Wisdom will save the future of humanity. Therefore, a synthesis of ancient wisdom and science is required. I tried to make this synthesis in this book. Because the science of the future is going in this direction."