Istanbul’s Hisart Live History Museum is marking the centenary of the Republic, with an exhibition “From Resurrection to Liberation: The Road to the Republic” with many reenactments, dioramas, original clothing and weapons from World War I and the War of Independence.

There is a Steyr pistol belonging to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, with his name on it, and also a dagger from that period with the rank of Mirliva.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said: "While touring this museum, we bear witness to time and space. The work done here is invaluable – it showcases the past to future generations, acting as a mirror reflecting history."

Emphasizing that true wealth lies in creating lasting legacies, Governor Gül expressed: "We are celebrating the 100th year of the Republic. There are various events happening in every corner of Istanbul, indicating how far we have come in these 100 years."

Open invitation

Nejat Çuhadaroğlu, the founder of Hisart Living History Museum and diorama artist, explained that for the Republic's 100th year, their aim is to convey the values of the Republic and the struggles faced on this path to the younger generation.

"As Hisart, we are dedicated to promoting the unique heritage of our country globally. We aim for key periods like the Gallipoli Campaign and the War of Independence, which are pivotal moments on the road to the Republic, to be better understood, especially by young people and children," said Çuhadaroğlu.

Hisart Live History Museum founder, diorama artist and curator Nejat Çuhadaroğlu speaks during the opening of the exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

He emphasized that the exhibition was prepared with the concept of "lived history" rather than conventional museum practices, inviting everyone to witness the struggle that led to the establishment of the Republic.

The exhibition, titled "From Revival to Liberation: The Road to the Republic," aims to strengthen the national consciousness of young people and children. It features hundreds of original photographs, documents, objects, and recreations. Curated by Nejat Çuhadaroğlu, the exhibition will remain open until the end of the year, with project coordination and exhibition editing led by Ömer Çalşimşek.