Vision Art Platform in Istanbul is hosting the exhibition “Hits Different” from July 25 to Aug. 25, offering art lovers the chance to take in the varied collections of nine artists from different disciplines.

The artists on show include Pınar Akkurt, Tanzer Arığ, Huo.rf, Mert Acar, Candaş Şişman, Sefa Çakır, Tuğçe Diri, Irmak Dönmez and Daniela Budişteanu.

The exhibit will feature the latest productions and future projects of Vision Art Platform’s artists that have been created using an array of different techniques and materials.

The pieces chosen in the broad exhibition include Acar's pre-pandemic scenery photographs that are filled with a sense of emptiness but yet full of detail and Akkurt’s “What will we do with these plastic bottles,” which was created through upcycling and seeks to create a new purpose for the thousands of plastic water bottles thrown in the garbage on a daily basis.

The exhibition will take place in Istanbul’s posh Akaretler neighborhood in the city’s Beşiktaş district.