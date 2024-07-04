The Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center in Istanbul presents "Hungaricons," an exhibition featuring memorabilia of renowned Hungarians transformed into artworks by esteemed artists.

On display from June 26 to Aug. 31, following its showing in Tekirdağ as part of the 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year, the exhibition includes items such as Laszlo Nemes Jeles's bow tie, Katalin Kariko's straw, Florian Albert's Ballon d'Or jersey, and more, creatively reimagined into sculptures and paintings.

The collection has been showcased globally, including at the London Olympics and Milan Expo 2015, and honored with awards like the Fair Play Diploma and Hungarian Brands Award.