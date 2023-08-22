Istanbul Concept Gallery is proudly hosting the eagerly anticipated seventh solo exhibition by Turkish artist Huri Kiriş. The exhibition, titled "Age of Intuition," invites spectators on a journey of exploration amid an era where reality has evolved into a dynamic and personalized concept.

The paintings delve into the depths of processes such as sight, understanding and knowledge, aiming to provide a fresh perspective on these actions. Kiriş's pieces traverse the intricate web of evolving "realities," pushing the boundaries of what is "clear and evident," while striving to grasp the intricacies of perception. The artworks challenge the act of seeing, presenting an alternative viewpoint that questions accepted visual assumptions and passive beliefs.

"Untitled" by Huri Kiriş. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Concept)

Previously recognized for masterfully reflecting the delicate balance between humanity, nature and culture in her works, Kiriş now not only captures physical spaces but also reveals the transient dance of life within the fauna and flora in this new series. Within this collection, Kiriş uncovers the fragile and robust aspects of existence, adding illusions and reflections to her existing repertoire.

The "Age of Intuition" exhibition challenges the confines of traditional thought and extends beyond the conventional, offering a fresh perspective.

The exhibition will continue until Sept. 9, welcoming visitors to experience its immersive offerings.