As part of the measures taken to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, theaters, cinemas, museums, cultural sites and libraries have temporarily closed in Turkey, in addition to schools and universities. Art events and public activities have therefore come to a halt. However, many museums, cultural sites and exhibitions have opened their doors digitally to people across the globe. They are now just a click away thanks to the technology of the internet. Istanbul Comics and Art Festival (ICAF), which offers areas of creative experience through comics, cartoons, illustration and street art, will also support the self-isolation period with its newest online event series, "Quarantine Diaries."

ICAF will host an artist live on its Instagram account every two days. Live broadcasts will begin tomorrow, with an artist taking over the ICAF Instagram account at regular intervals.

As part of the event, artists will talk about how they will spend days at home and share their work with the audience during the broadcast.

The first guest of "Quarantine Diaries," which will start at 2 p.m. every other day, is the comic book writer and illustrator Devrim Kunter. During the 30-minute broadcast, the artist will share his activities at home as part of the measures taken due to coronavirus outbreak while answering questions and drawing live.

Gökhan Tüfekçi, a street artist known for his graffiti and murals on Ankara’s walls, will be the second guest of "Quarantine Diaries."

Tüfekçi will be addressing his followers from his workshop in Ankara on March 25 on the "@istcaf" Instagram account.

ICAF, held annually in Istanbul by Dream Sales Machine, which organizes events such as Istanbul Coffee Festival, Reformist and Barista Clash, was organized for the fourth time in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district on Oct. 12-13, 2019. The festival focused on the animal powers of superheroes, animal dialogues in caricature, the relationship between stray animals and public space, and animal representations in art through the main theme of "Like an Animal." The annual event is scheduled to be held for the fifth time this year as a festival nourished by comics and street culture.