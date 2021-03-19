The fourth edition of the 212 Photography Istanbul, one of the pioneering international photography events in Turkey, will be organized between Oct. 1 and 11 at various special venues in the city. The 10-day-long festival will expand across Istanbul, including venues on both the Asian and European sides, and offer a unique opportunity to foster interdisciplinary dialogue through photography.

Centering around the exhibitions of national and international artists, 212 Photography Istanbul will offer a multi-layered program of onsite events, performances, film screenings and an international photography competition to create a multidisciplinary cultural platform in Istanbul. Constantly reinventing itself through collaborations and new themes, the event offers enriching experiences and an opportunity to rediscover Istanbul. Further details of the festival will be announced in the coming months.

The call for entries for the fourth edition of the competition will be open in April. Aiming to discover and showcase new talents, applications are open to photographers worldwide. You can follow the announcements about the festival and competition through the website and the social media accounts of the event.