An exhibition titled “The Founding Memory of a Nation,” prepared on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has opened in Istanbul.

The exhibition, organized in cooperation between the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara and the Albayrak Group, was inaugurated at the Rami Library.

The opening ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ankara Yousaf Junaid, Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sülün, Eyüpsultan District Governor Arslan Yurt, professor Davut Şahbaz and Albayrak Group Corporate Communications Coordinator Esad Sivri, along with many guests.

Speaking at the event, Junaid said Jinnah’s vision and principles of leadership offer lasting lessons not only for Pakistan but for the modern world.

He highlighted Jinnah’s emphasis on law-based governance, saying, “For him, politics was not a stage for spectacle but a constitutional process based on justice and representation.”

Referring to the “Two-Nation Theory” that formed the ideological foundation of Pakistan, Junaid said Jinnah viewed Muslims in India not merely as a religious minority but as a distinct political community with its own historical traditions, cultural identity and legal understanding.

He added that Jinnah’s call for the creation of Pakistan was not driven by hostility toward others, but by a belief that peace, dignity and stability could only be achieved through a political order based on justice and mutual respect.

Addressing Jinnah’s determination, Junaid noted that he continued to lead the independence movement despite serious illness in his final years. “Although physically weakened, his determination never faltered,” he said.

Recalling Jinnah’s famous message on the eve of independence, Junaid quoted him as saying: “With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.”

He said Jinnah envisioned Pakistan as a state built on equal citizenship and inclusivity and described him as a leader whose legacy continues due to his clear vision and discipline.

Junaid concluded his remarks with Jinnah’s advice: “Think a hundred times before making a decision, but once it is made, remain as committed as one person.”

Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sülün said a nation’s existence depends on building a shared memory, ideal and sense of belonging. “Muhammad Ali Jinnah achieved this in Pakistan. He turned the ideal of an independent state into a concrete reality,” he said.

He added that Türkiye and Pakistan share a strong bond of solidarity, saying, “Whenever we are in trouble, Pakistan is among the first to help us, and whenever Pakistan needs support, Türkiye is always there.”

Author and academic Davut Şahbaz described Jinnah as a figure who brought together “the shattered dreams of millions into a single homeland,” saying his legacy went far beyond a commemorative event.

He also emphasized Jinnah’s respect for Islamic unity and the Ottoman legacy, noting his support for the Khilafat Movement after World War I.

Quoting Jinnah, Şahbaz said: “No power on earth can destroy Pakistan. We suffered, we paid the price, but we did not surrender.”

He described Jinnah as a constitutional lawyer who fought with law and logic rather than force and said his greatest strength was not only political discipline but also a deep sense of humanity.

The ceremony also featured a documentary titled “The Founding Memory of a Nation,” along with a recorded interview of Ambassador Junaid discussing memories related to Türkiye.

The exhibition presents Jinnah’s life and the founding of Pakistan through historical photographs, including his education in London, the 1940 Lahore Resolution and the ceremony marking Pakistan’s independence on Aug. 14, 1947.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors free of charge at Rami Library until June 23.