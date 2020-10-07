Istanbul Modern will provide free admission to all health care workers through the end of the year as a gesture of thanks for their devoted and prolonged fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Health and auxiliary health services personnel working at state-run or private hospitals, as well as those affiliated with the Ministry of Health and universities, will be able to take an art break at Istanbul Modern every day except Monday, when the museum is closed.

The museum, which can be visited safely thanks to precautionary measures taken against the pandemic, is free to anyone who shows their "Health Worker" identity card at the entrance.

The museum is located at its temporary venue in the historical Beyoğlu district.