Istanbul Modern welcomes art enthusiasts on digital platforms during its temporary closure due to measures taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The museum has updated its website to bring its collections and exhibitions to the audience digitally.

You can explore Istanbul Modern's latest collection, “Artists in Their Time,” in Karaköy with a 3D virtual tour. The audience will have the opportunity to review 193 works by 109 artists, while also reading texts about the exhibition. The exhibition opens up an area of thought about the connection between the artist's time and the time of society, culture, nature and the universe.

The museum's website provides access to the digital archive of the exhibition, “One Hundred Years of Love,” which was held to mark the 100th anniversary of Turkish cinema. The archive contains many written and visual content about this research exhibition, which was held for the first time in Turkey.

Istanbul Modern has also put up a selection from its collections on its website. In this selection, art enthusiasts can interact with visual and explanatory texts about the works on a virtual platform.

The museum continues to share collections, exhibitions and educational content through its social media accounts, as well as through its website.

The production process of the exhibition, “Guests: Artists and Craftspeople,” can also be seen on the museum's social media accounts. Videos documenting the research and production trips of 10 international artists in Istanbul have also been shared.

Istanbul Modern Store, the meeting point of art and design, also serves enthusiasts in the virtual world. The store has a rich selection of products, from children's books to design products and from gift objects to catalogs about exhibitions. After your visual tour on www.istanbulmodern.org, do not forget to purchase some souvenirs for your loved ones.