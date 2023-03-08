Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra (IDSO) is scheduled to celebrate International Women's Day with a special concert at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall on March 10.

As part of the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra's classical music concert series, the event will feature three female soloists performing a special repertoire where women will narrate their stories. Under the direction of Ibrahim Yazıcı, among the most beloved conductors in the country, IDSO will share the stage with Ankara State Opera and Ballet soloists: Görkem Ezgi Yıldırım (Soprano), Ferda Yetişer (Mezzo Soprano) and Feryal Türkoğlu (Soprano).

Art-goers can expect a music feast, where passionate, ambitious, elegant, and strong female characters come to life with arias from selected operas.

The concert will include works from "La Traviata," an opera by the world-famous Italian composer Guiseppe Verdi, as well as compositions by other reputed composers such as Camille Saint-Saens, Robert Schumann, Leo Delibes, Umberto Giordano, and Jacques Offenbach.

Camille Saint-Saens is considered one of the most important composers of the Romantic era and was dubbed the "French Mozart" during his lifetime, Robert Schumann is known as one of the pioneers of the Romantic movement in Germany, while Léo Delibes is one of the most important Romantic composers in France, and Umberto Giordano shaped his compositions with the verismo movement. Jacques Offenbach is credited as the creator of the "operetta," a form of comic opera that typically features spoken dialogue interspersed with songs and musical numbers.