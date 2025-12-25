Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), home to Türkiye’s most advanced stage technologies, will welcome art lovers with a series of events from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, featuring ballet, theater, concerts and major art exhibitions.

'Nutcracker' ballet returns

The holiday classic "The Nutcracker," created by Tchaikovsky and Petipa, will return to AKM. The ballet follows young Clara Stahlbaum and her dreamlike adventures with a Nutcracker toy. Staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, the production is directed and choreographed by Mehmet Balkan, with Ibrahim Yazıcı conducting the orchestra. Performances will take place on Dec. 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. in the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

Absurdist theater takes stage

Matei Vișniec’s absurdist play "Looking for an Old Clown for a Small Job," translated by Ahmet Güngören and directed by Gökhan Kocaoğlu, will explore themes of neglect and existence through the story of three unemployed clowns – Niccolo, Filippo and Peppino – gathering in an abandoned waiting room. Drawing inspiration from Fellini’s "The Clowns," the play blends humor with the bittersweet realities of aging and unemployment. Performances will be held on Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. in the AKM Theater Hall.

New Year's concert

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will ring in 2026 with a new year concert under the direction of Murat Kodallı. The orchestra will perform alongside select soloists and the IDOB Choir, conducted by Maria Chekriekchieva, with a repertoire ranging from Glinka, Rossini, Verdi and Bizet to Johann Strauss, Lehar, Kalman and Offenbach. The evening will conclude with Strauss’ "Radetzky March" to celebrate the new year. The concert will take place on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. in the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

Piano recital: Evrim Demirel

As part of the Turkish Telekom Prime Coffee Concert series, pianist Evrim Demirel will perform a morning recital on Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. in the AKM Opera Hall Alt Foyer. The program combines contemporary music with jazz aesthetics, featuring rhythmic experimentation, improvisation and a unique fusion of traditional and modern musical expressions.

'Time Regulation Institute' on stage

Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar’s classic novel "The Time Regulation Institute," adapted and directed by Serdar Biliş, will be performed at AKM on Jan. 4 at 8:30 p.m. The production blends theater and cinema to explore a society caught between East and West, old and new, with actor Serkan Keskin embodying dozens of characters in a multi-layered exploration of identity, modernization and time.

Major art exhibitions

AKM will also host two major exhibitions. "Salvador Dali: Masterpieces of Surrealism" offers a journey into the surrealist world of Dali, featuring works that challenge perceptions of time, reality and the subconscious. Meanwhile, Henri Matisse: Toward the Simplification of Forms showcases Matisse’s vibrant use of color and minimalist forms across painting, sculpture, stained glass and illustrations. Both exhibitions run through Dec. 30 at AKM galleries.