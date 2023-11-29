Design Park, a hub of art and creativity, is wrapping up the year with two distinct exhibitions, making it a must-visit destination for art lovers in Istanbul.

The first exhibition, "Tales of Every Kind," features the collaborative work of artists Rozita Kasuto and Umut Demirgüç-Thurman. This exhibition, running from Dec. 2 to 15, showcases a range of pieces inspired by fairy tales.

Visitors can expect to see a variety of works, from wall objects to jewelry, all highlighting the unique technique of enamel on copper and silver.

Rozita Kasuto with one of her artworks. (Photo courtesy of Design Park)

Demirgüç-Thurman, with 20 years of teaching experience in enameling and metal techniques in the U.S. and Türkiye, has held many personal exhibitions and participated in group shows.

Rozita Kasuto, introduced to the art of enameling after training at the Glass Furnace Foundation in 2010, has been featured in numerous exhibitions both domestically and internationally with her diverse compositions.

Umut Demirgüç-Thurman holding one of her artworks. (Photo courtesy of Design Park)

Following this, Design Park presents its second special exhibition, "Thurmanite and Beyond," from Dec.16 to 31. This solo exhibition by James Thurman showcases his patented Thurmanite material, made from recycled papers and resin.

Thurman, known for creating functional objects and jewelry, will also display glass objects produced during his tenure as a Fulbright specialist at the Glass Furnace Foundation.