The artist Ismail Yiğit's "Dance of the Tulip with Tile" exhibit features artworks displaying tulips and cherry blossoms, prepared in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan relations at the Istanbul Tulip Foundation (ILAV).

At the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to view not only tulip-patterned artworks but also examples of wall tile decorations crafted by master potter Ismail Yiğit over 41 years. These decorations, which have adorned various structures such as mansions, villas, mosques, temples and baths, both domestically and internationally, will be on display.

In the exhibition, which will feature over 250 pieces, there are items, plates and panels handcrafted by Yiğit. For this exhibit, Yiğit also organized a collection featuring tulips and cherry blossoms, the national symbols of Türkiye and Japan respectively, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The exhibition will be open to visitors until June 15.

Ismail Yiğit distinguishes himself through the diverse motifs present in his artworks, his distinctive approach to raw materials and the seamless integration of art into his life.

Istanbul, Türkiye, April 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Tulip Foundation)

Yiğit, one of the foremost artists working on traditional Turkish ceramics, was born in Kütahya in 1963. Unlike other tile masters, Yiğit, who did not come from a family of ceramists, completed his professional education at the Faculty of Fine Arts at Marmara University. After graduating from the Ceramic Department, he worked with prominent tile masters. He researched ceramics and tiles dating back to the 16th century, studying various collections at renowned museums.

Additionally, he worked on tiles found in mosques, tombs and complexes in cities like Istanbul, Bursa and Edirne. In 1990, he established the Marmara Çini workshop, named after the university where he graduated. The artist, who also focused on educating students and employees in his workshop serving the ceramic industry, has undertaken an important mission in passing down traditional tile art to future generations through the courses he teaches at Dumlupınar University in Kütahya.

Since 1994, Ismail Yiğit has organized many exhibitions at home and abroad. He has also contributed to the restoration of many significant structures adorned with tiles.