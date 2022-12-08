Yunus Emre Institute's (YEE) Tokyo Turkish Cultural Center unfurls a photography exhibition by a Japanese artist called "Human Landscapes from Istanbul."

Turkish and Japanese art goers and guests showed great interest in the exhibition of Japanese photographer Sachiko Shibusawa.

YEE Tokyo Director Hüseyin Tuna provided information on the photographs at the opening of the exhibition.

In his speech, Türkiye's Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Güngen shared that the exhibition includes beautiful human scenes.

Güngen stated that the exhibition, which he described as "lively and colorful," created excitement in understanding Türkiye and its iconic city Istanbul.

Shibusawa also noted that she had been traveling to Türkiye for nearly 40 years and "photographed the people of Istanbul" for this exhibition.

The exhibition can be visited until Dec. 27.