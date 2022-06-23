Held for the first time in 2017, the Kaligrafist international writing culture festival is being held for the second time in Istanbul. Running between June 23 and July 3, Kaligrafist will offer an array of workshops on cuneiform, graffiti, fraktur writing and classical sign making in addition to diverse children's events.

The first edition of the festival was dedicated solely to Latin calligraphy. With its second installment, Kaligrafist (meaning Calligraphist) has expanded its scope to include all types of writing. The event showcases many writing systems with various works from different disciplines.

A poster of Kaligrafist. (Courtesy of IBB Culture Department)

With the participation of local and foreign artists who are experts in their fields, Kaligrafist has been redesigned with the idea of reaching a wider audience to promote different writing cultures and arts. In addition to an exclusive exhibition, the event also offers conferences, performances, workshops for adults and children, field trips and interviews.

Among the festival venues are the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Taş Oda-Sultanahmet, Barın Han, IBB Neighborhood Houses, Karaköy Beach Park and Karaköy Istanbul Bookstore.

Details about the free festival, which is being realized with the support of the IBB Culture Department, can be found on the social media accounts of IBBCulture and Art and Kaligrafist.