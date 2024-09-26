Kalyon Kültür is gearing up to host a variety of engaging events for art enthusiasts during the upcoming Istanbul Culture Route Festival, scheduled from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6. The festival promises a rich array of activities, including concerts, seminars, artist meet-and-greets and workshops for both children and adults.

In a statement regarding their participation, Cem Bülent Ünal, director of Kalyon Kültür, expressed the organization’s enthusiasm: "At Kalyon Kültür, we are committed to supporting diverse artistic disciplines and artists across all platforms, regardless of time and space. Being part of such a prestigious festival that celebrates every form of culture and art is incredibly exciting for us. Our goal is to bring together art lovers, foster creativity and create lasting memories for everyone who visits Kalyon Kültür."

Art enthusiasts visiting Kalyon Kültür’s Nişantaşı location will have the opportunity to explore Kenan Işık's ongoing exhibition, "Beyond Time: Istanbul-Rome," while also participating in a range of festival activities.

The festival kicks off with a seminar titled "Cultural Road: The Journey of Turks from Central Asia to Istanbul," featuring speakers professor Ahmet Taşağıl and Özgenur Reyhan Güler. The following day, children can join Pınar Bora for the "Istanbul Design" workshop, while adults can participate in a miniature workshop led by İsmihan Züleyha Dedeler. Later that day, the event "Untyped Memories - Orhan Veli and Friends," presented by Seray Şahinler and Aslı Bora, will take place.