“Tek ve Çok” (“One and Many”), an exhibition bringing together 41 artists and 73 works through a shared exploration of art, urban memory and cultural heritage, will open in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli on Nov. 3.

Birlikte Sanat Atölyesi, the workshop founded by painter Cemal Toy, is bringing its “Tek ve Çok” exhibition to Kocaeli, continuing a journey that began in Istanbul in 2025.

The exhibition features 73 works by Toy and artists from his workshop, spanning oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media and traditional art forms. Organized by Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality and curated by Ayşegül Ekin Odabaşı, it will run through Nov. 15 at the SEKA Art Specialization Center. The opening is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The title reflects the relationship between individual artistic expression and collective creativity: “Tek” (“One”) represents each artist’s distinctive perspective and style, while “Çok” (“Many”) refers to the shared meaning and sense of responsibility that emerge when different artistic voices come together.

The number of participating artists also carries a special significance, matching Kocaeli’s vehicle registration code, 41.

Bringing together imagery from Istanbul and Kocaeli, the exhibition explores how cities preserve and reinterpret their collective memories. Istanbul’s Galata, Süleymaniye and Balat neighborhoods appear alongside Kocaeli’s gulf, bridges and historic clock tower, creating a visual dialogue between the two cities.

SEKA’s history of paper production and Hereke’s longstanding weaving tradition also provide a distinct local context for the exhibition.

One of the central works is Toy’s “24 Hours in Kocaeli,” created specifically for the exhibition. Inspired by the geometric patterns and colors of Hereke carpets, the piece depicts the city through 24 panels featuring its historic clock tower, bridges, houses, large ships and carpet-weaving figures. Made from handmade paper, the work also pays tribute to SEKA’s legacy as a center of paper production.

The exhibition brings together a range of techniques, each offering a different approach to its central themes. Oil paintings emphasize depth and permanence, while acrylic works explore vibrant colors and watercolor pieces capture light and subtle transitions. Mixed media and collage reflect the city's layered character, while pastel works create a tactile interplay between line and color.

Traditional practices, including miniature painting, marbling, gold embellishment and "zerefşan," a decorative technique involving gold-sprinkled paper, add another dimension to the selection.

The works are organized around five themes: “City and Memory,” “Nature and Seasons,” “Tradition and Surface,” “Abstract and Layers,” and “Figures and Everyday Life.” The arrangement reflects the workshop's emphasis on artistic exchange, shared learning and continuity, encouraging visitors to explore the connections between individual works.

Beyond its artistic focus, the exhibition also has a charitable dimension. Proceeds from Toy’s works “Istanbul Red” and “Istanbul Red 2” will be donated to the Alliance of International Doctors (AID) to help people in Gaza who need prosthetic limbs.

The program will also feature a live painting performance, allowing visitors to watch artwork take shape. QR codes accompanying the works will provide access to images, artwork details and biographies of the participating artists.