In a momentous celebration of Türkiye's 100th anniversary, the Korean Culture Center and the Korea Tourism Organization's Istanbul Office joined forces to orchestrate a truly spectacular K-Music Festival. Under the captivating theme of "Korea and Türkiye: Eternal Friends," this extraordinary event took place at the enchanting Antalya Open-Air Theater.

All proceeds, amounting to TL 495,000 ($18,785), were generously donated to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to aid earthquake victims.

The event featured remarkable performances by prominent Korean artists, including the charismatic boy group BtoB, the talented dancers and vocalists of Just B, the soulful singer and songwriter Adya, the electrifying SDG Crew dance group and the gifted artist Kim Sungwon.

Attendees were granted a chance to explore various aspects of culture tourism and gaming – additionally, the K-food section delighted taste buds with delectable dishes from Korean cuisine.

The K-Music Festival was organized by the Korean Culture Center and the Korea Tourism Organization Istanbul Office, Antalya, Türkiye, July 17, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Kee Houng Park, general manager of the Korean Culture Center, shared his thoughts on the occasion: "This year marks the 100th anniversary of our sister country, Türkiye, and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice. With the theme 'Korea and Türkiye: Eternal Friends,' we organized this event to celebrate the upcoming centenary of both nations. From K-culture experiences to a K-pop dance cover contest and a K-music concert, we prepared various activities to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye and share the allure of Korean culture."

The event also paid tribute to the enduring friendship between Türkiye and South Korea. An emotionally stirring illustration depicted a touching moment during the Korean War when a Turkish soldier showed compassion toward a young Korean girl who had been left orphaned by the conflict. Another illustration portrayed the heartwarming scene of a Korean emergency rescue worker providing water to a Turkish girl during the major earthquake in Türkiye in 2023.