Located in the heart of Beyoğlu, Atlas 1948 Cinema brings highly anticipated independent films and a selection of Stanley Kubrick's cinematic masterpieces to cinephiles throughout March thanks to its modernized digital infrastructure.

Oscar-nominated 'The Whale'

One of the most anticipated films that will be screened at Atlas is "The Whale" by acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky, known for his award-winning films such as "Black Swan" and "Noah: The Great Flood." The movie tells the story of Charlie, a teacher who is obsessed with the "white whale" in "Moby Dick," one of the prominent classics of world literature by Herman Melville, and who struggles with severe obesity issues. In the film, he tries to mend his relationship with his daughter Ellie, who he abandoned years ago.

"The Whale" received a standing ovation for several minutes at its world premiere at Venice and Toronto film festivals. Brendan Fraser's performance as Charlie has already generated Oscar buzz and the movie, adapted from an award-winning theater play, also stars Samantha Morton, Hong Chau and Ty Simpkins.

A scene from the play "Casual Encounters." (Photo courtesy of Atlas Cinema)

Queen unchained

"Corsage," which made its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2022, portrays Empress Elisabeth of Austria's 40th birthday as a pivotal moment in her life. Despite having a waist size of only 45 centimeters (18 inches) for years, Elisabeth is forced to wear her corset tighter every day to meet societal expectations. Reduced to mere appearances, she yearns for a more intellectually stimulating life.

"Corsage" won the Best Actress award at Cannes for Vicky Krieps, who masterfully portrayed the fragile yet fierce, delicate yet determined Empress. The film tells the story of a woman who rebels against the constraints of her life, craving knowledge and freedom, determined to break free from her chains.

Family ties

"L'immensita" ("Endless") is a film directed by Emanuele Crialese, inspired by his own childhood, and is set in Rome during the 1970s. The film follows Clara and Felice, a couple who stays together only for the sake of their children.

"Endless" features Penelope Cruz in a vibrant, sensitive and fragile performance and has received critical acclaim. The movie is a memorable comedy, filled with popular songs from musicians of the time such as Patty Pravo and Raffaella Carra, and dances inspired by black and white television shows that bring instant happiness to the family. Despite the underlying drama, the film explores the fragile nature of family ties and the importance of acceptance and love.

'Tom Medina' by Gatlif

French director Tony Gatlif, known for films such as "Transylvania," "Freedom", "Geronimo" and "Oh Doctor," brings his new movie "Tom Medina" to Atlas 1948. The film depicts the transformation of Tom Medina, who was accused of theft when he is sent to the Camargue region in the south of France under the care of the kind-hearted Ulysse, who lives in harmony with nature. It also highlights Tom's rebellion against the hostilities he faces.

Homecoming story

"Eight Mountains" is a homecoming story about a strong friendship that transcends time and space. Pietro and Bruno, who met as children in the Alpine mountains, share their loves, losses, families and destinies over the years. Adapted from Paolo Cognetti's novel, the film spans30 years and explores essential qualities of life such as nature, masculinity, family, time, universal values of close friendship, and charting one's path. Golden Tulip winner Felix van Groeningen and his actress wife Charlotte Vandermeersch direct the film.

From Belgium to Syria

"Rebel" is an emotionally intense, action-packed musical tragedy inspired by the stories of those who traveled from Europe to Syria to join the conflict between 2012 and 2015. The film tells the story of a family torn apart by the fear of saving a young child's future.

Kamal travels from Belgium to Syria to help the war victims but is forced to join the militia and is abandoned in Raqqa. His younger brother Nesim, who is left behind, joins a radical group deceived by promises to reunite with his older brother. Their mother Leyla risks everything to save her little son.

Irish Oscar nominee

"The Silent Girl" has been nominated as Ireland's 2022 Oscar nominee. The film tells the story of Cait, an introverted and neglected daughter of a troubled and poor family. It has already received nominations and awards at the Sydney and Dublin Film Festivals, as well as the Berlin Film Festival. Cait is sent to her foster family for the summer, where she experiences a life she has never known before, receiving the attention she is not accustomed to in a peaceful home. The film revolves around Cait's discovery of a secret she never expected to uncover.

A still shot from "2001: A Space Odyssey." (Photo courtesy of Atlas Cinema)

Kubrick selection, exhibition

The Istanbul Cinema Museum continues to host a comprehensive retrospective exhibition on the legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. His films have had a significant impact on the history of cinema and it's a unique experience for visitors to see all of his works presented in a chronological overview.

The inclusion of Kubrick's projects on "Artificial Intelligence," "Napoleon" and "Wartime Lies," which were never shot or were shot by other directors, is also a great addition to the exhibition. It's excellent to see that Kubrick's film screenings continue at Atlas 1948 Cinema, and the moviegoers will also have the chance to analyze "Eyes Wide Shut" with narrator Mehmet Sindel.

Besides the unique film selection, some masterpieces play throughout March.

'The Glass Menagerie'

On Saturday, March 18 Atlas 1948 Stage will showcase Tennessee Williams' psychological realist masterpiece, "The Glass Menagerie," under the direction of Russian director Viktoria Klipova. This play, which takes place during the Great Depression in America and focuses on the inner worlds of its characters, particularly their family dynamics, will be performed in English.

'Natural Shocks'

Lauren Gunderson's "Natural Shocks," written in 2018 and one of the most frequently staged plays in the U.S., will be performed at Atlas Stage on March 26. Directed by Ahmet İlker Ergin, the play is a one-person show that creates the impression of a crowded cast through its chosen narrative style. The dynamic acting of Nilperi Şahinkaya turns the play into a brisk run that captivates the audience.

'Casual Encounters'

Yusuf Onur Aydın's "Casual Encounters" will be showcased at Atlas 1948 Stage on March 31. The play, written and directed by Aydın, begins with a regular encounter between two individuals on an ordinary day, but as the story unfolds, reality and fiction blend together in unexpected ways. This experimental form of storytelling, which includes digital tools and a hybrid structure, has caught the attention of art lovers and is sure to captivate the audience.