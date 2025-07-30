Kyrgyz artist Sheisheeva Svetlana Bolotbekovna creates paintings using traditional felt art, inspired by the works of Cengiz Aytmatov.

Bolotbekovna, a guest at the international handicrafts exhibition titled "Hands Producing with the Love of Labor" held as part of the 26th International Culture and Art Festival organized by Büyükçekmece Municipality, located in Istanbul, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about her artistic work.

Paintings display at the "Hands Producing with the Love of Labor" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 29, 2025. (AA photo)

Bolotbekovna said that she has been reading Cengiz Aytmatov’s books since childhood and stated: "Cengiz Aytmatov is a great person for us. Everyone should know him. You cannot see photographs in his books, but to express his thoughts, we made paintings from felt."

She mentioned that she had previously worked with felt on the author’s works such as "The White Ship," "The First Teacher," "Mother Earth" and "Farewell, Gulsary." She added that, especially for the 100th anniversary of Aytmatov’s birth, she plans to create large felt paintings inspired by his works until 2028.

Bolotbekovna stated that in Kyrgyzstan, many people are interested in felt art, particularly in connection with the works of Cengiz Aytmatov. "When Aytmatov’s youngest son and daughter-in-law saw the works I made, they liked them very much. They also placed an order for the Cengiz Aytmatov Museum. We will start making those soon," she said.

Bolotbekovna’s works can be seen at Kurşunluhan in the Büyükçekmece Culture Park until June 2.

About traditional felt art

Felt art, which has been practiced for centuries in Kyrgyzstan, remains one of the most significant symbols of the country's nomadic culture.

Kyrgyz artist Sheisheeva Svetlana Bolotbekovna poses for the camera, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 29, 2025 (AA photo)

The felts used especially in traditional tent making are produced by processing natural wool with hot water and pressure. Decorated with traditional patterns, these felts attract attention both for their aesthetic and functional qualities.

Felt art, which is also included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, is passed down from generation to generation by female artisans.

The Kyrgyz people use felt not only for household items but also for making clothing, carpets and souvenirs.

In recent years, workshops and festivals have been organized, contributing to both tourism and the local economy through the art of felt.