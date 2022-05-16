The "Lady Sultans" exhibition, which describes Ottoman palace life and the roles of women in social, cultural and artistic fields, was opened in New York for the first time abroad.

The exhibition was held in the Turkish House (Türkevi), hosted by the New York Consulate General, with the participation of Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen.

Some of the works exhibited in Üsküdar Hanım Sultans Museum and created with models suitable for the historical characters of the "Lady Sultans" met with art lovers at the Turkish House.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, "We are here with a work that reflects our historical values ​​and culture," Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen said.

Explaining that the sultan's wives, daughters, mothers and sisters played important roles not only in family life but also in social, cultural and artistic life in the Ottoman Empire, "Each of the works in our Lady Sultans exhibition is the result of scientific and aesthetic cooperation on the one hand,'' he added.

Saying that the clothes worn by the lady sultans were made with the tragacanth doll method in terms of lines and motifs specific to that period, Türkmen noted that this work is a first and there is no other example in Turkey or in the world.

Reyhan Özgür, consul general of Turkey in New York, who attended the opening, said that they are pleased to host this special exhibition at the Turkish House and that the exhibition will be presented in several locations in Europe and Asia including Paris, Japan and the Qatari capital Doha in the Middle East, after the United States.