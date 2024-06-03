Lebanese pop music icon Nancy Ajram, who boasts millions of fans worldwide, is set to take the stage at the Istanbul Congress Center Harbiye Auditorium for an unforgettable concert on June 21.

Ajram, celebrated as the "Queen of Arab Pop" by Spotify, promises a musical extravaganza for all attendees. Her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence will captivate the audience, elevating them to new heights of romance with her hit song "Ya Tabtab."

Known for her energetic performances, Ajram will also deliver lively and entertaining moments with "Ah W Noss," the track that solidified her status as a pop icon. Fans can also look forward to performances of "Akhasmak Ah," a significant milestone in her career, and another fan-favorite, "Inta Eyh."