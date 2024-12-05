You might remember Cattelan’s infamous Comedian, a banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $6.2 million at Sotheby’s in New York City in 2019, leaving the world in a state of bemused awe. Fast forward five years, and Cattelan is making waves once more with "Meat (2024)," showcased at Gagosian’s booth. The piece features orchid images mounted on large wooden panels riddled with bullet holes. According to the artist, "Meat" is a visceral commentary on gun violence, juxtaposing the fragile beauty of flowers with the brutal imagery of bullets.

A painting on display at Art Basel Miami Beach in Miami, U.S., Dec. 12, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

"I explored various themes, such as mountains, landscapes and even disheveled beds after long nights," Cattelan shared. "Ultimately, I chose flowers because they are a motif I've long wanted to use. Their beauty starkly contrasts with the savagery of violence, creating a truly jarring effect."

Star-shaped artwork on display at Art Basel Miami Beach in Miami, U.S., Dec. 12, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

While Gagosian remains tight-lipped about pricing, the buzz surrounding Meat has, predictably, eclipsed much of the fair's broader narrative. This provocative piece underscores Cattelan’s flair for pushing boundaries and dominating conversations, solidifying his place as contemporary art’s enfant terrible.

An aerial view of Art Basel Miami, Miami, U.S., Dec. 12, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Being in Miami during Art Basel is more than just attending a fair – it’s an experience of contrasts. The city's relentless glamour meets its grittier edges, like the juxtaposition of flowers and bullet holes in Cattelan’s "Meat." Miami pulses with an energy that’s hard to define: one part beachside leisure, one part cultural immersion and a sprinkle of chaos.

Feinstein’s Miami Legacy

Rachel Feinstein’s exhibition, The Miami Years at The Bass Museum, offers a heartfelt tribute to her hometown. The show includes sculptures, paintings and videos inspired by Miami’s idiosyncratic charm, spanning three decades of work. The centerpiece? A surreal, 30-meter mirrored panel depicting a dreamlike landscape of Miami’s iconic landmarks, weaving nostalgia with whimsy. Feinstein’s work invites viewers to see the city through her deeply personal and artistic lens.

Elephant-shaped sculptures exhibited at Art Basel Miami Beach in Miami, U.S., Dec. 12, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Underwater Art

If New York has the High Line, Miami is readying its answer beneath the waves. The ambitious ReefLine project aims to create a seven-mile-long underwater sculpture park and snorkeling trail, with its first installations set to debut in 2025. This year, visitors got a sneak peek with Carlos Betancourt’s Miami Reef Star, a 60-meter prototype resembling a fantastical sandcastle made of star-shaped modules. When complete, the installation will rest 20 meters underwater, visible even from airplanes.

Artwork is exhibited at Art Basel Miami, Miami, U.S., Dec. 12, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Adding to this aquatic art narrative is The Great Elephant Migration, a beachfront display of 100 life-sized elephant sculptures curated by Dodie Kazanjian. This stunning exhibit underscores the connection between art and nature, perfectly paralleling the eco-conscious ethos of the ReefLine project.

Artwork on display at Art Basel Miami, U.S., Dec. 12, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

State-of-the-art market

The first day of Art Basel Miami Beach 2024 felt like a homecoming for art lovers, with gallerists and collectors buzzing about the return of the fair’s signature vitality. After years of muted gatherings due to global disruptions, the aisles were alive with conversation, sales were swift and bold works demanded attention. Blue-chip galleries reported brisk activity, while emerging artists enjoyed a share of the spotlight, signaling a healthy mix of seasoned and fresh collectors. It’s back to being a cultural and market epicenter. Art Basel is not just selling art; it’s selling optimism. The mood among gallerists this year is optimistic. David Nolan, owner of the eponymous gallery, shared: “We’ve received more pre-opening inquiries than for any fair in the past 12 months. People seem ready to spend again.”