The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York will present a solo show by German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans.

The show titled "Wolfgang Tillmans: To look without fear" will open in mid-September and will feature some 350 works from the past 40 years, including photos, videos and multimedia installations.

"From ecstatic images of nightlife to abstract images made without a camera, sensitive portraits to architectural slide projections, documents of social movements to windowsill still lifes, astronomical phenomena to intimate nudes, Tillmans has explored seemingly every imaginable genre of photography, continually experimenting with how to make new pictures," MoMA said in a statement.

"I see my installations as a reflection of the way I see, the way I perceive or want to perceive my environment," the 51-year has said. "They’re also always a world that I want to live in."

The artist, who is also heavily involved in social causes, became known in the early 1990s with photographs centered on youth and pop culture.

He is considered one of the most important contemporary artists today, and is the recipient of numerous awards including as the Goslar Kaiserring award for modern art in Germany and Britain's Turner Prize.

The exhibition will run through the end of the year and will continue on to the Art Gallery of Ontario, Canada and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.