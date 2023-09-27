The retrospective exhibition, "An Artist in the Magic of Time and Space: Şevket Dağ," featuring the remarkable works of the late master painter Şevket Dağ at the historic Mongeri Building, is now enchanting art enthusiasts in Istanbul, also offering Dağ the opportunity to reconnect with his beloved Istanbul.

For the first time in history, the artworks of Şevket Dağ (1875-1944), a prominent figure in the Ottoman and early Republic period art, are showcased collectively in this exhibition.

Known for his intricate and distinctive interior depictions in his paintings, Şevket Dağ holds a significant place in the annals of Turkish art. Despite his works being featured in various group exhibitions after his passing, a comprehensive exhibition showcasing numerous works of the artist together had not been organized until now. Through this exhibition, Şevket Dağ, who created many works centered around the historical sites of Istanbul, can reunite with the city he cherished and loved.

"An Artist in the Magic of Time and Space: Şevket Dağ" brings together 65 works by the artist, along with personal items, archival documents, and photographs.

Şevket Dağ

His father held the rank of navy captain. After completing his education at public schools, he enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts, now part of the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, where he studied under the guidance of Osman Hamdi Bey and Alexander Vallaury, eventually graduating in 1897.

In 1902, he secured a teaching position at the "Rüştiye" schools (Western-style schools during the Ottoman era) and taught in various locations throughout Istanbul. Later, he became a teacher at Galatasaray High School. Among his students at Galatasaray High School was Fikret Mualla Saygı, who would go on to become one of Türkiye's pioneering avant-garde painters.

Interior depiction of Hagia Sophia by Şevket Dağ. (Photo courtesy of Bozlu Art Project)

In 1909, he played a key role in founding the "Ottoman Painters' Society." Following the establishment of the republic in 1919, he, along with Ibrahim Çallı and Hikmet Onat, contributed to the establishment of the Turkish Painters' Society. From 1916 to 1939, he regularly exhibited his artwork at the annual Galatasaray Exhibition.

During the 1920s, his artistic style underwent a transformation toward Impressionism, influenced by a group of painters known as Generation 14, which included artists like Feyhaman Duran, Sami Yetik, İbrahim Çallı and Hikmet Onat.

Over 150,000 visitors

This unique exhibition, which brings together a significant portion of Şevket Dağ's artworks for the first time, initially captivated art enthusiasts at the Izmir and then garnered immense interest during its second stop at Ankara CerModern. More than 150,000 people have already visited it.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Nov. 25.