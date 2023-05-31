Showcasing contemporary exhibitions with locations in Istanbul and Düsseldorf, Anna Laudel welcomes the summer season at ZAI Yaşam with Emin Mete Erdoğan’s comprehensive solo exhibition “Over the Under,” which will be on display until June 18.

Combining technical painting with classical painting techniques on daily concepts, Emin Mete Erdoğan invites art lovers to deepen their vision by providing conceptuality through constant repetition. Inspired by mythological stories and dialectical thinking, Erdoğan’s works combine different genres with a unique way of expression and disrupt the historical and cultural flow.

The artworks from the "Over the Under" exhibition by Emin Mete Erdoğan are displayed at Anna Laudel Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

The exhibition features paintings, reliefs, sculptures and video works that the artist has produced since 2021 and will be on display for the first time, as well as works from his previous exhibitions, including “AD 4.000.000.000” and “Plants, Animals and Buildings.”

Through his works, Emin Mete Erdoğan creates a space to purify, heal and re-personalize the past and present, east and west, and many other dichotomies with the power of majority and wholeness. To encourage the audience to question the existential ground that is pre-assumed and defined in a particular manner, Erdoğan manages to keep his compositions outside the norms and conventional choice of images.