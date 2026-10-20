An exhibition bringing together 29 artists’ interpretations of Istanbul has opened in Paris under the title “Istanbul: A City, a Thousand Perspectives.” Organized by Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, the exhibition explores the city’s rich history and cultural heritage through a variety of artistic styles.

The opening ceremony took place at the historic Le Réfectoire des Cordeliers in the French capital.

The exhibition features works in modern miniature art, illumination, painting, watercolor, illustration, tile art and digital art. Curated by miniature and illumination artist Leyla Kara, it offers fresh perspectives on some of Istanbul’s best-known landmarks, including Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and the Maiden’s Tower.

The exhibition ran from Oct. 19-20, attracting considerable interest from art lovers.

Among those attending the opening were Türkiye’s Ambassador to France Yunus Demirer; Esen Altuğ, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD); Türkiye’s Consul General in Paris Kerem Yılmaz; Kılıç Buğra Kanat, a member of the Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council; and French Sen. Bernard Fialaire, who chairs the France-Türkiye Friendship Group in the French Senate.

A visitor views artwork at the “Istanbul: A City, a Thousand Perspectives” exhibition in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Istanbul’s living history

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also sent a message for the ceremony, highlighting Istanbul’s enduring connection to its past.

A city takes shape through its squares, streets, buildings and people, he said, describing Istanbul as a place that has endured through the ages, bearing witness to history and preserving its collective memory.

From Galata and the Golden Horn to Sultanahmet and the Bosporus, every corner of Istanbul has its own beauty, Duran said. What sets the city apart, he added, is the way its past remains intertwined with its present.

“What makes Istanbul special is that its past is never entirely separated from its present. History is never forgotten in this city,” he said.

Duran described history as a living presence in Istanbul, one that gives meaning to the present while helping shape the future.

He added that it was no coincidence that the city had inspired artists working in poetry, literature, music, painting and many other fields. The works in the exhibition, he said, reflect each artist’s own distinctive vision.

Calling the exhibition an important opportunity to introduce Istanbul’s history and cultural heritage to audiences in Paris, Duran expressed hope that it would strengthen cultural ties between Türkiye and France and create new connections through art.

“I hope this meaningful gathering will strengthen cultural dialogue between our two countries and pave the way for new connections through art,” he said.

A visitor viewing artwork at the “Istanbul: A City, a Thousand Perspectives” exhibition in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Art’s unifying power

Speaking at the opening, curator Kara said she was delighted to bring together two cities with such rich histories.

“I am incredibly happy to be bringing these two ancient cities together,” she said.

The exhibition features 74 works by 29 artists, Kara noted, adding that each person’s perspective contributes to the thousand viewpoints referenced in the exhibition’s title.

She highlighted the range of techniques and materials used in the works and thanked everyone who helped make the exhibition possible, as well as the guests who attended, expressing hope that each visitor would find a piece that resonated with them.

“I hope you encounter at least one work that speaks to your soul, because we believe in the healing and unifying power of art,” she said.

French Senator Fialaire thanked the organizers for the invitation, saying art had helped enrich dialogue between France and Türkiye.

Artists, he noted, are particularly well placed to express human emotions and he described Istanbul as an extraordinary city.

He added that the exhibition could help strengthen the bonds of goodwill between the French and Turkish peoples.