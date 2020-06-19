Pera Museum Learning Programs are marking Father's Day on June 21 with “Color, Question, Action!”, a fun game designed to help children spend this special day participating in a creative event accessible through Pera Museum’s Instagram page.

The institution's Learning Programs continue to organize events so kids can spend special days at home getting creative with art. As part of the Father's Day event, kids will explore the colorful world of art with their parents while at the same time improving their creativity and contributing to the game with their designs.

White paper, scissors and a felt pen, materials that can be easily found in every home, will be used in the game. Children who want to elaborate on their designs will also be able to download question cards, action cards and information about the game's questions from Pera Museum’s website.

To begin, kids and parents will prepare their question cards together with inspiration from the Suna and Inan Kıraç Foundation’s collection exhibitions. After designing action cards that will activate the gamers, they will control the game's progress with colored paints and pens.

Details about the game "Color, question, action!” will be released on the Pera Museum’s Instagram page on June 21. The Pera Learning Programs team invites children to join the event and to share their game designs and fun moments on social media with the hashtag #PeraÖğrenme.