Pera Museum Learning Programs has prepared a new activity, inspired by the museums' digital exhibitions, for the anniversary of National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23. Addressing children from different age groups, this program invites them to experience art in different ways and with fun games to dream, think and take action. Details of the events will be available on the Pera Museum website on Thursday.

The program, based on the digital exhibitions of the Pera Museum, includes: painters who defeat monsters, magical fruits, sculptures revived in an imaginary museum, cheerful rhythms spreading from cups and mugs, and crazy dances accompanied by hip-hop. It all aims for children to cheerfully celebrate April 23 at home while interacting with their parents. The events combine simple materials that can be easily found in every home with different forms and purposes, opening up space for creativity and turning it into entertainment.

The Find Your Rhythm workshop teaches children about coffee's production process.

Create your own magic fruit

In the "Coffee Break" exhibition, the "Find Your Rhythm" and "Create Your Magic Fruit" workshops, organized for children aged 4-6, teach children about coffee's production process, called "magic fruit" by Ethiopians, how to turn it into a drink and its presentation. Children can draw their own magic fruits with colored pencils and create free rhythms with cups and mugs. In the game titled "What's Your Cup Like?" for the 7-9 age group, cups of different sizes and shapes are brought together and one player chooses one of them and gives clues according to the questions asked by other players. Cups to be used in the game can also be selected from the works in the "Coffee Break" exhibition. In the "Origami Cup Design" event for children ages 10-12, children turn a file paper into a handleless cup by following specific folding steps, just like in the "Coffee Break" exhibition. They can then paint and personalize their design according to their own tastes.

Painter defeats monster

In the "Sculptures Come to Life" game, prepared for the 4-6 age group and inspired by the collection titled "Intersecting Worlds," children replace the sculptures displayed in the imaginary museum and try not to get caught by the player posing as a security guard. In the “Ambassador-Painter-Monster” game, which is an adaptation of Rock-Paper-Scissors for children aged 7-9, the ambassador gains points by defeating the painter. While the painter has to defeat the monster, the monster has to defeat the ambassador to gain points. In the "Ambassadors in Our Home" event for the 10-12 age group, children experience how they will host an envoy who comes to their country, that is, to their home. One of the children plays the role of a host, the grand vizier, while the others play the role of an envoy from a foreign country.

From writing to action and dance

In the "Home Detective" game, which is designed for children aged 4-6 and inspired by the "Language of the Walls" exhibition, children explore different corners of the house to find the shape most similar to the pattern they draw on their hands or a small sheet of paper. "Letters of the Body" for the 7-9 age group calls on children to write with their bodies and experience the unusual images that emerge with the accompaniment of their favorite song. Although the “Movement and Dance Piece by Piece” event is designed for children aged 10-12, all family members can participate. The children choreograph a dance while playing games accompanied by hip-hop music.

All events that make up this year's program were inspired by the works displayed in the "Coffee Break: The Adventure of Coffee in Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics," "Intersecting Worlds: Envoys and Painters" and "Language of the Walls: Graffiti / Street Art" exhibitions, which can be visited through the Google Arts and Culture platform.

The Pera Learning team also invites children and their families to share their works, photographs and dance videos of the April 23 program on social media with the hashtag #PeraÖğrenme.