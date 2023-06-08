American eclectic music band Pink Martini will be performing in Istanbul as part of their European tour on June 30.

The group has achieved gold and platinum records with albums such as "Sympathique," "Hang on Little Tomato," "Hey Eugene!," "Splendor in the Grass," "Joy to the World," "1969," "A Retrospective," "Get Happy," "Dream A Little Dream," and "Je Dis Oui," will be on stage in collaboration with Pasion Turca organization.

Describing themselves as "musical archaeologists bringing together melodies and rhythms from different corners of the world in a modern form," the band's many songs were featured in some TV series and films, including "La Casa De Papel," "The West Wing," and "Desperate Housewives."

In their album "Je Dis Oui," they performed a Turkish song "Aşkım Bahardı" ("My Love Was Spring Time") specifically for their Turkish fans. They also released the album "Thomas Lauderdale Meets The Pilgrims" in May.

With a wide repertoire ranging from love songs of the samurais to 1930s Cuban music, and from French chansons to Brazilian street songs, the group will take the stage in Istanbul with China Forbes as the lead singer.