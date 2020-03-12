Istanbul's SALT Galata is set to present “The Forever Show,” a podcast of eight episodes developed by award-winning science journalist and multidisciplinary artist Caty Enders, as a one-day sound installation transforming narrative storytelling into physical space. The exhibit can be seen on March 13 from 12 to 7 p.m. The event, titled “Stories in Sound,” will be followed by a lecture-performance and a Q&A session in English by Enders.

Having worked with radio journalist Joe Richman as part of the fourth edition of the international mentorship program Forecast, which has helped organize the event, Enders uses her podcast to shed light on the nature of life-or-death technology. Unpacking the idea of what it means to live a good life, and whether a long life necessarily equals a better one, she blends engaging science reporting with an exploration of the latest longevity startups. “I envision this non-fiction project as a mix of science, philosophy and sound art, the blend allowing for the sort of beauty and ambiguity that exists in the area of health and longevity," Enders said. "I also want these episodes to be presented in physical space in ways that allow the audio to transport the listener in new and innovative ways.”